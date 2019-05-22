 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
SPARX – CHOCOLATE The perfect CBD energy boost any time of day. SPARX Chocolate replaces your favorite sugary coffee or high calorie energy drink with an all-natural CBD chew. Each bite-sized Chocolate flavored boost contains 100 mg of caffeine and is infused with CBD and B vitamins. Tackle your day with a boost of energy! SPARX Chocolate is infused with CBD in a chocolate flavor for a tasty, revitalizing way to add CBD to your system. Infused with CBD 100 mg of caffeine per chew 30 Chews per container Provides a natural boost of energy Simple & Easy Health Supplement

BakedBrooke

I use the CBD Living Freeze for my extreme back pain, and that pain relief roll on is amazing, but my day only starts out right and I am the most effective when I have my chocolate chew in the morning. These chocolate chews really help with a lot of my sleepy problems when I have to wake up early.. I stay up late sometimes, or sometimes cannot sleep, but still have to work early the next day, and these chews really help me. It’s better than energy drinks that are addicting and I’ve weaned myself off of them with these CBD chocolate chews. I think it’s an awesome idea and it’s really cheaper than coffee...

mansmaryjane

These chocolate chews are my daily life-savers for work, travel or days when I’m on the road for long drives — energy boost, plus helps with the chronic pain in my knee and hip.

SPARX Health and Wellness was born out of a passion to help people live healthier, happier lives. SPARX strives to put the amazing natural healing power of nutraceutical-infused Cannabidiol (CBD) within reach of everyone – helping them live happier, healthier, longer and stronger lives without being over-dependent on prescription medications or opiates. All our products are pharmacist-formulated and produced in FDA-registered facilities and regularly inspected by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in order to further affirm our dedication to quality and safety of our ingredients without risk of complication. All of our products are third-party tested for maximum potency, THC-FREE and sourced from organic, All-American hemp. All SPARX CBD products are proudly refined, packaged, and made in the USA, from hemp grown in America by family farmers. All SPARX CBD products are made in facilities that have Good Manufacturing Practice Certifications. The Good Manufacturing Practice Certification is a special certification verifying the dedication to authenticity and integrity. It means that with SPARX, you are always getting what we say you are getting, and that our products are produced with pharmaceutical levels of quality and hygiene.