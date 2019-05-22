BakedBrooke
on May 22nd, 2019
I use the CBD Living Freeze for my extreme back pain, and that pain relief roll on is amazing, but my day only starts out right and I am the most effective when I have my chocolate chew in the morning. These chocolate chews really help with a lot of my sleepy problems when I have to wake up early.. I stay up late sometimes, or sometimes cannot sleep, but still have to work early the next day, and these chews really help me. It’s better than energy drinks that are addicting and I’ve weaned myself off of them with these CBD chocolate chews. I think it’s an awesome idea and it’s really cheaper than coffee...