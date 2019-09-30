Ethan_owen
on September 30th, 2019
The battery works like a charm 1 it looks bad ass and 2 hits so smooth sadly It just stopped working lights turn on and everything but it just won’t hit I have tried getting a new tank still didn’t work
$21.50MSRP
SPARX *** 20% Discount with Code: LEAFLY20 *** Silver - 650mah H Key preheat thread vape pen kit cbd 510 threading battery vaporizer Cartridge/Tank Not Included __________________________ Parameters Model -- H Key Thread -- Standard 510 Thread Capacity -- 650 mah Size -- 82.5mm x 24.1mm x 39.8mm Adjust Voltage -- 2.7v-3.1v-3.6v Function -- Preheat Color -- Gold, Silver, Black Weight -- 160g Certificate -- CE,ROHS,RDA,FCC
