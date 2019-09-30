 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Silver H-Key Mini Box Battery 650mah Vape Variable Voltage

Silver H-Key Mini Box Battery 650mah Vape Variable Voltage

by SPARX

4.01
About this product

SPARX *** 20% Discount with Code: LEAFLY20 *** Silver - 650mah H Key preheat thread vape pen kit cbd 510 threading battery vaporizer Cartridge/Tank Not Included __________________________ Parameters Model -- H Key Thread -- Standard 510 Thread Capacity -- 650 mah Size -- 82.5mm x 24.1mm x 39.8mm Adjust Voltage -- 2.7v-3.1v-3.6v Function -- Preheat Color -- Gold, Silver, Black Weight -- 160g Certificate -- CE,ROHS,RDA,FCC

1 customer review

Ethan_owen

The battery works like a charm 1 it looks bad ass and 2 hits so smooth sadly It just stopped working lights turn on and everything but it just won’t hit I have tried getting a new tank still didn’t work

About this brand

SPARX Health and Wellness was born out of a passion to help people live healthier, happier lives. SPARX strives to put the amazing natural healing power of nutraceutical-infused Cannabidiol (CBD) within reach of everyone – helping them live happier, healthier, longer and stronger lives without being over-dependent on prescription medications or opiates. All our products are pharmacist-formulated and produced in FDA-registered facilities and regularly inspected by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in order to further affirm our dedication to quality and safety of our ingredients without risk of complication. All of our products are third-party tested for maximum potency, THC-FREE and sourced from organic, All-American hemp. All SPARX CBD products are proudly refined, packaged, and made in the USA, from hemp grown in America by family farmers. All SPARX CBD products are made in facilities that have Good Manufacturing Practice Certifications. The Good Manufacturing Practice Certification is a special certification verifying the dedication to authenticity and integrity. It means that with SPARX, you are always getting what we say you are getting, and that our products are produced with pharmaceutical levels of quality and hygiene.