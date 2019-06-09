AlyssaWyssa
on June 9th, 2019
My Mom’s Doctor had suggested that she take CBD after her most recent visit. My Mom does not like to take pills so the Full Spectrum Capsules were not an option for us.. I had searched around for her and found CBD Patches, then purchased these for her. The problem with a lot of the other patches that we found was that they were too expensive or the dosage was too low.. We had tried the Mary’s Medicinals, which seemed to work great, but the dosage was only 10mg at $10 per patch which made daily use difficult. These patches are at 50mg, and can be worn for up to 72hrs. We have tried these patches and were happy with the results. When we contacted the Sparx Team, they had also mention that they were working on stronger dosages, adding more patches to a pouch, and having a version with Menthol as well. These have been helpful for my Mom and we are grateful..