SPARX - Active Relief - Pain Relief Patch - 50mg

ACTIVE RELIEF - SPARX - Pain Relief Patch - 50mg The easiest way to get your daily CBD. Simply apply our advanced hemp infused time release transdermal patch and get all the benefits of CBD for up to 72 hours. Each pack contains 1 transdermal hemp patch for optimal comfort. Strength: 50mg / patch Ingredients: Hemp extract, acrylic & hydrocarbon polymeric resins.

2 customer reviews

AlyssaWyssa

My Mom’s Doctor had suggested that she take CBD after her most recent visit. My Mom does not like to take pills so the Full Spectrum Capsules were not an option for us.. I had searched around for her and found CBD Patches, then purchased these for her. The problem with a lot of the other patches that we found was that they were too expensive or the dosage was too low.. We had tried the Mary’s Medicinals, which seemed to work great, but the dosage was only 10mg at $10 per patch which made daily use difficult. These patches are at 50mg, and can be worn for up to 72hrs. We have tried these patches and were happy with the results. When we contacted the Sparx Team, they had also mention that they were working on stronger dosages, adding more patches to a pouch, and having a version with Menthol as well. These have been helpful for my Mom and we are grateful..

IreneDelarosa

These are awesome paches.. I bought this for my mom who has chronic hip, knee, and back pain. She applied the patches to the area that has pain and within an hour she had said her pain was subsiding . So far I highly recommend the patches for pain relief.. I hope even stronger versions at some point..

SPARX Health and Wellness was born out of a passion to help people live healthier, happier lives. SPARX strives to put the amazing natural healing power of nutraceutical-infused Cannabidiol (CBD) within reach of everyone – helping them live happier, healthier, longer and stronger lives without being over-dependent on prescription medications or opiates. All our products are pharmacist-formulated and produced in FDA-registered facilities and regularly inspected by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in order to further affirm our dedication to quality and safety of our ingredients without risk of complication. All of our products are third-party tested for maximum potency, THC-FREE and sourced from organic, All-American hemp. All SPARX CBD products are proudly refined, packaged, and made in the USA, from hemp grown in America by family farmers. All SPARX CBD products are made in facilities that have Good Manufacturing Practice Certifications. The Good Manufacturing Practice Certification is a special certification verifying the dedication to authenticity and integrity. It means that with SPARX, you are always getting what we say you are getting, and that our products are produced with pharmaceutical levels of quality and hygiene.