710 Vape Cartridge

by Speakeasy 710

Speakeasy710 CO2 vaporizer cartridges are renowned for their potency and flavor profiles. Our 75% THC Speakeasy710 vaporizer cartridge is a potent, yet comfortable concentration for novices or the most experienced connoisseur. Our Cartridges: -Chrome Tip - Sophisticated, classy look that lasts longer. -Glass Cartridge - Improved quality. Streamline design. -Central Pole - Central pole allows for increased air flow and better vape hits. -Universal 510 Threading - Standard threading for use with a variety of batteries. Speakeasy710 has developed proprietary methods to preserve the natural cannabis flavor profile in a vaporizer cartridge to ensure there is an abundance of terpenes for a full flavor profile made from pure golden cannabis oil. All of Speakeasy710 products are produced from organically cultivated flowers from the top sources in California and are tested by SC Laboratories. Customers continuously share comments about the smooth taste and potent effects.

Speakeasy was built by industry pioneers with a principle philosophy to provide high quality cannabis oil products through innovative scientific techniques and extraordinary service. Speakeasy sets the standard for product quality in the emerging cannabis industry. Today, Speakeasy has evolved into one of the most esteemed cannabis oil producers in the world; not because our lead Ph.D. Scientist has won first place Cannabis Cups – 6 times, but because our product is produced with an end-to-end system that ensures purity, potency and quality in every product we sell. With a high level of integrity and imagination, Speakeasy is committed to being a global leader in the development and supply of top shelf cannabis products. Consistent feedback and regular communication with industry experts ensures that Speakeasy is offering predictability and pushing the envelope of what is possible in cannabis concentrate consumption. Looking forward, the company plans to release many new products designed to meet the wide range of needs from novice to connoisseur customers, while providing the same unmatched support and customer service we are known for.