Vape | Relief | 400mg CBD

by Specktra CBD

Specktra CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Vape | Relief | 400mg CBD

$69.00MSRP

About this product

Fast-Acting Pain Relief. Tasty Flavor. Natural Ingredients Only. Quick-relief effects Additive-free, pesticides-free, no harmful fillers Formulated with organic essential oils only Tasty natural grapefruit flavor Full-spectrum phytocannabinoids rich CBD

About this brand

Specktra is a nutraceutical company specialized in developing CBD formulas for targeted health benefits. Our formulas combine full-spectrum CBD rich hemp extract and a well-researched balance of organic essential oils, terpenes, and phytocannabinoids for maximum therapeutic relief and an incredible taste! In an industry filled with questionable practices, we are committed to doing things differently. We never cut corners. Our products are rigorously third-party lab tested to ensure utmost purity, consistency, and quality. We believe that people have the right to the highest quality CBD products. That's why we also only use clean, natural, and organic ingredients. No harmful ingredients. Ever. CBD has changed our lives from helping sleep better to easing off the pain after an injury. We're on a mission to create the most effective CBD formulas to help as many people benefit from natural relief. At Specktra, we put your health and happiness at the core of everything we do.