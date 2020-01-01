Colors - All-In-One - Strawberry Lemonade - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Glass Apple is an award-winning strain from The Dandelion Co. out of Boulder, CO. This cross of Pineapple Express and Glass Slipper won Best Hybrid at the 2013 Rooster Classic. Having the aroma of freshly-cut Granny Smith apples and offering well-rounded sativa-dominant effects, Glass Apple firmly lands in a sweet spot for consumers seeking a functional buzz while boosting energy and cannabinoid intake.