  5. Pure Love Live Resin 1g
Indica

Pure Love Live Resin 1g

by Spectra

Spectra Concentrates Solvent Pure Love Live Resin 1g

About this product

About this strain

Pure Love

Pure Love

Pure Love is a hunger-inducing indica-dominant cross of LA Confidential and X18 Pure Pakistani. This sensual cross offers smooth grassy aromas with sharp astringent notes and a 2:1 CBD/THC ratio that is ideal for consumers looking to stimulate appetite, relax, and unwind. Pure Love’s buds are dense with green tones and bright orange pistils caked in sugary trichomes. Growers can expect a flowering period of 8 to 9 weeks and an average yield. 

About this brand

