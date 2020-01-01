 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Tropicana Cookies Phoenix Sauce 1g

Tropicana Cookies Phoenix Sauce 1g

by Spectrum Concentrates

Spectrum Concentrates Concentrates Solvent Tropicana Cookies Phoenix Sauce 1g

80.08% THC Phoenix full-terpene liquid captures the unique flavor profiles drizzled over our high-terpene crystalline. With the potency of Ambrosia and the rich terpene flavor of Nectar, Phoenix provides a sensation of deep body and mind ease. Get the munchies going with these chocolate cookies dunked in citrus milk. Crystalline + Oil

About this strain

Tropicana Cookies

Tropicana Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses GSC and Tangie. The result is a sativa-dominant strain with strong tangerine and citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. Expect purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs. 

