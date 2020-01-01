 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Closet Case 100W LED Grow Light

by Spectrum King LED

Spectrum King LED Growing Grow Lights Closet Case 100W LED Grow Light

About this product

100 Watt Patent Pending Full Spectrum LED Grow Light. Replaces 2-4 Bulb T5 Fixtures as well as 250w HPS bulb setups. Made for smaller grow spaces and shorter plants. Can be used for BOTH vegetative growth and flowering. Nationwide compliant Driverless LED Technology 100w LED Grow Light perfect for closets, tents and smaller grows. The Closet Case 100 LED Grow Light is all you need to grow from seed to harvest. With rugged IP65 rated water resistant housing the Closet Case 100 LED Grow Light is perfect for wet and humid environments. The Closet Case 100 LED Grow Light has 90-degree reflectors specially designed to spread light evenly. Comes with Warranty: Spectrum King Closet Case 100 LED Grow Light is guaranteed to maintain 90% or better light output for 3 YEARS with regular use. *No other company guarantees this much light output for this long.

About this brand

Spectrum King LED was founded under a simple concept: make the best and most efficient LED grow lights possible without skimping on quality or reliability. Keep pushing LED technology forward by making products that produce outstanding results and give substantial value to our customers.