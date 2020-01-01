 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Grow lights
  5. LowPro Flower

LowPro Flower

by Spectrum King LED

Write a review
Spectrum King LED Growing Grow Lights LowPro Flower

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Bring the intensity of the sun closer to your plants with the Low Pro Flower. Designed specifically for vertical and racking solutions at only 3” tall, this makes it the shortest, brightest LED grow light on the market today. 660-watt flower light 6 Bars (110 watts per bar) 120 volt - 5.5 amps 220 volt - 3.1 amps 240 volt - 2.8 amps 480 v 3ph - 0.82 amps 0.99 Input power factor 141.57 Efficacy 102,000 lumens Covers 4x4 area Just 28.6 lbs in weight The lowest profile in the industry only 3"

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Spectrum King LED Logo
Spectrum King LED was founded under a simple concept: make the best and most efficient LED grow lights possible without skimping on quality or reliability. Keep pushing LED technology forward by making products that produce outstanding results and give substantial value to our customers.