About this product

The LowPro Veg light was born out of necessity for commercial growers who are vertical farming in racking. With the low profile form factor and easy installation, we’ve made it incredibly easy to veg your plants on shelves in close proximity to the plants. With as little as 6” of clearance over your plants up to 3 feet you can get even light spread and coverage. Add a manual dimmer for more granular control or for larger scale installations get our Remote Power System and program your light schedule, levels, group sections together… an extremely versatile fixture to add to your gardening tool kit. 420-watt veg light 4 Bars (105 watts per bar) 120 volt - 3.5 amps 240 volt - 1.75 amps 277 volt - 1.52 amps 480 v 3ph - 0.5 amps 0.99 Input power factor 135.35 lm/w Efficacy 63,070 lumens Covers 4x4 area Just 23.6 lbs in weight The lowest profile in the industry When purchasing lights outside of the United States, you may be charged with various customs, VAT and other local/regional fees. Unfortunately, these additional charges will not be part of the invoice because they are determined in your area. Spectrum King LED is not responsible for these charges.