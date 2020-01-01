 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Grow lights
  5. LowPro Veg

LowPro Veg

by Spectrum King LED

Write a review
Spectrum King LED Growing Grow Lights LowPro Veg

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The LowPro Veg light was born out of necessity for commercial growers who are vertical farming in racking. With the low profile form factor and easy installation, we’ve made it incredibly easy to veg your plants on shelves in close proximity to the plants. With as little as 6” of clearance over your plants up to 3 feet you can get even light spread and coverage. Add a manual dimmer for more granular control or for larger scale installations get our Remote Power System and program your light schedule, levels, group sections together… an extremely versatile fixture to add to your gardening tool kit. 420-watt veg light 4 Bars (105 watts per bar) 120 volt - 3.5 amps 240 volt - 1.75 amps 277 volt - 1.52 amps 480 v 3ph - 0.5 amps 0.99 Input power factor 135.35 lm/w Efficacy 63,070 lumens Covers 4x4 area Just 23.6 lbs in weight The lowest profile in the industry When purchasing lights outside of the United States, you may be charged with various customs, VAT and other local/regional fees. Unfortunately, these additional charges will not be part of the invoice because they are determined in your area. Spectrum King LED is not responsible for these charges.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Spectrum King LED Logo
Spectrum King LED was founded under a simple concept: make the best and most efficient LED grow lights possible without skimping on quality or reliability. Keep pushing LED technology forward by making products that produce outstanding results and give substantial value to our customers.