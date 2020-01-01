🤖🍁 Multi growbox - Lights, ventilation and climate control bundle
by SuperGreenLab
610 Watt Full Spectrum LED Grow Light made in the USA. Replaces 1000W Double-Ended Bulbs Nationwide compliant The SK602 LED Grow Light coverage area in flower is 8×8 ft. and 10×10 ft. in veg. Safety Certified and IP65 Rated. With a rugged waterproof housing designed specially, The SK602 LED Grow Light fit for use in wet and humid conditions. Produces less heat than most competitors. Same light intensity as a 1000 Watt double ended HPS bulb! Comes with Dual Warranty: Spectrum King SK602 LED Grow Light is guaranteed to maintain 90% or better light output for 3 YEARS with regular use plus a 5 YEAR Mechanical warranty on all parts and labor. You can choose to add a manual dimmer which enables turning the power down to as low as 10% power for more control when needed. Spectrum King is the only company to guarantee light performance over a lifetime with 3rd party certified data. *No other company guarantees the light output degradation When purchasing lights outside of the United States, you may be charged various customs, VAT and other local/regional fees. Unfortunately, these additional charges will not be part of the invoice because they are determined in your area. Spectrum King LED is not responsible for these charges.
