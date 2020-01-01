About this product

With thousands of units sold the 400 Plus model is the perfect light to replace your 800-1000 watt MH / HPS bulbs. 440 Watt Patent Pending Full Spectrum LED Grow Light made in the USA. Can be used for both vegetative and FLOWER growth. Perfect for plants that are particularly sensitive while only using a fraction of the energy. Nationwide compliant The Spectrum King 400+ LED Grow Light Covers 16 Sq ft during flower ( 4×4 ft ), and 34 Sq ft for Veg, larger than any other LED Grow Light. Safety Certified and IP65 Rated. With water resistant housing the 400+ LED Grow Light perfect for wet and humid environments. Guaranteed to lower your overall ambient room temperature. Comes with Dual Warranty: Spectrum King 400+ LED Grow Light is guaranteed to maintain 90% or better light output for 3 YEARS* with regular use plus a 5 YEAR Mechanical warranty on all parts and labor. You can choose to add a manual dimmer which enables turning the power down to as low as 10% power for more control when needed. *No other company guarantees the light output degradation