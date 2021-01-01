 Loading…

Pep-Permints - THCV & CBC

by Spensary

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our latest and greatest creation, our Pep-Permints are a fantastic combination of the energizing THCV combined with CBC which assists in activating the energizing, hyper-focused effects of these mints. THCV is a very exciting cannabinoid, with effects that benefit energy, stimulation and focus - the effects many seek for daytime use. We created this with the intention of lifting the brain fog normally found in hemp and cannabis products, zeroing in on a formulation that benefits our energy and productivity. Each mint contains 5mg of THCV and 2.4mg of CBC.

About this brand

Calm, cool, delivered. Rare cannabinoids such as CBN, THCV and Delta-8 in unique purpose-driven cannabinoid formulations, cannabis terpenes and ceramic vape hardware. We also sell THCV mints, and gummies.

