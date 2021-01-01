About this product

Our latest and greatest creation, our Pep-Permints are a fantastic combination of the energizing THCV combined with CBC which assists in activating the energizing, hyper-focused effects of these mints. THCV is a very exciting cannabinoid, with effects that benefit energy, stimulation and focus - the effects many seek for daytime use. We created this with the intention of lifting the brain fog normally found in hemp and cannabis products, zeroing in on a formulation that benefits our energy and productivity. Each mint contains 5mg of THCV and 2.4mg of CBC.