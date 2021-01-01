THCV/Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge - Gelato - 1 Gram
The perfect daytime Sativa vape cartridge. THCV vape cartridges contain a full spectrum blend of cannabinoids, including THCV, Delta-8 THC, CBD, CBG, and CBN, creating an energy stimulating effect that leaves your mind with clearheaded clarity. Each cartridge contains 1 gram of oil, uncut without any fillers such as Vitamin E, MCT or PG/VG, and Gelato cannabis derived terpenes.
Spensary
Gelato
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Gelato, also known as "Larry Bird," and "Gelato #42" is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers who have smoked Gelato say the effects come on quickly. You'll be left feeling numb to pain, relaxed, but mentally stimulated and productive. Gelato boasts a THC level of 17%, making it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief for pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects this strain offers. In terms of taste, Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. According to growers, this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shiny white coating of crystal resin. Because Gelato has reached a ledgandery status among cannabis connoisseurs, it comes as no surprise it's been used to make a variety of other high-quality Gelato strains, including Gelato #3, Gelato #33, Gelato #41, and Gelato #45.
