THCV/Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge - Jack Herer - 1 Gram
by SpensaryWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The perfect daytime sativa vape cartridge. THCV vape cartridges contain a full spectrum blend of cannabinoids, including THCV, Delta-8 THC, CBD, CBG, and CBN, creating an energy stimulating effect that leaves your mind with clearheaded clarity. Each cartridge contains 1 gram of oil, uncut without any fillers such as Vitamin E, MCT or PG/VG, and Jack Herer cannabis derived terpenes.
About this brand
Spensary
