Mango Kush PAX Pod 0.5g

by Spherex

Mango Kush

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

The Mango Kush marijuana strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The plant has an average growth height of 4-5 feet. Flowering is 9-11 weeks and is a favorite with both indoor and outdoor growers. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana. 

SPHEREX brings a team of dedicated scientists and CO2 extraction experts together to create high purity, ultra clean, THC products for the Colorado recreational marijuana market. Our team has many years of experience in biomass extraction and cannabis processing. We work to deliver the highest purity and cleanest products on the market. Under very high pressures CO2 gas changes states and becomes what is known as a supercritical fluid. This fluid is able to extract different compounds at different temperatures and pressures. SPHEREX is currently exploring all of the different ways that supercritical CO2 can be used to extract the purest components of cannabis. Cannabis extraction using CO2 yields clean cannabinoid compounds that are non-toxic with high integrity. When Supercritical CO2 is used for extraction, we can select for desired cannabinoids. CO2’s biggest advantage over other solvents is that it’s clean, pure, selective and naturally occurring.