SPHEREX brings a team of dedicated scientists and CO2 extraction experts together to create high purity, ultra clean, THC products for the Colorado recreational marijuana market. Our team has many years of experience in biomass extraction and cannabis processing. We work to deliver the highest purity and cleanest products on the market. Under very high pressures CO2 gas changes states and becomes what is known as a supercritical fluid. This fluid is able to extract different compounds at different temperatures and pressures. SPHEREX is currently exploring all of the different ways that supercritical CO2 can be used to extract the purest components of cannabis. Cannabis extraction using CO2 yields clean cannabinoid compounds that are non-toxic with high integrity. When Supercritical CO2 is used for extraction, we can select for desired cannabinoids. CO2’s biggest advantage over other solvents is that it’s clean, pure, selective and naturally occurring.