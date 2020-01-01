 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
OG Kush Distillate PAX Pod 0.5g

by Spherex

Spherex Concentrates Cartridges OG Kush Distillate PAX Pod 0.5g

About this product

OG Kush

OG Kush

OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About Spherex

SPHEREX brings a team of dedicated scientists and CO2 extraction experts together to create high purity, ultra clean, THC products for the Colorado recreational marijuana market. Our team has many years of experience in biomass extraction and cannabis processing. We work to deliver the highest purity and cleanest products on the market. Under very high pressures CO2 gas changes states and becomes what is known as a supercritical fluid. This fluid is able to extract different compounds at different temperatures and pressures. SPHEREX is currently exploring all of the different ways that supercritical CO2 can be used to extract the purest components of cannabis. Cannabis extraction using CO2 yields clean cannabinoid compounds that are non-toxic with high integrity. When Supercritical CO2 is used for extraction, we can select for desired cannabinoids. CO2’s biggest advantage over other solvents is that it’s clean, pure, selective and naturally occurring.