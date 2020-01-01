 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Huckleberry Diesel

by Spherop Farms

Spherop Farms Cannabis Flower Huckleberry Diesel

About this product

About this strain

Huckleberry Diesel

Huckleberry Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Professor P of Dynasty Genetics, Huckleberry Diesel is the result of a Sour Diesel preservation project. By crossing a pre-1999 Sour Diesel mother with an Oregon Huckleberry father, Huckleberry Diesel results in a potent hybrid with mostly sedative body effects and slight cerebral effects, depending on the phenotype. It has diesel and berry flavors and more of a fuel-driven aroma, and buds are drenched in trichomes with hues that resemble purple diamonds once ground up.

 

About this brand

Spherop Farms Logo