Quattro "QT"

by Spliffin

Spliffin Concentrates Cartridges Quattro "QT"

About this product

Pre-filled +75% vaporizer with .25 ml PURE concentrate and natural terpenes Indica Blend | Sativa Blend

mdbrennan

You’re better off flushing your $30 down the toilet. Or smoke it directly because it would work better than this piece of junk. Long and low draws, fast and sharp draws, anything in between. It doesn’t matter, this thing does not burn or generate any vapor. The only thing it’s good at is over heating and being a waste of money. Avoid at all cost.

About this brand

Spliffin® offers premium vaping concentrates, hardware and unparalleled service for those with discerning taste. We have a genuine passion for our craft and we approach our work with the broad understanding that not all patients desire the same product for the same reasons. Utilizing the latest advancements in solvent-free extraction, our cannabis concentrates are painstakingly refined to preserve the plant's natural essence. Decades of research and our groundbreaking technology allow us to capture the optimum concentration of our strain's aromatic terpenes. Our proprietary extracts and enhancers are expertly blended to suit a broad spectrum of patient palates and preferences. Spliffin® is introducing higher production standards, superior products, and an entirely new level of sophistication. Patients can and should expect Spliffin products to deliver consistently satisfying effects. Each batch is formulated, processed and tested to ensure consistency. Our principal goal is to ensure our users receive optimum levels of purity, potency and satisfaction. Experience Spliffin® and join us on our journey to revolutionize the cannabis vaping industry.