Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pre-filled +75% vaporizer with .25 ml PURE concentrate and natural terpenes Indica Blend | Sativa Blend
on March 22nd, 2018
You’re better off flushing your $30 down the toilet. Or smoke it directly because it would work better than this piece of junk. Long and low draws, fast and sharp draws, anything in between. It doesn’t matter, this thing does not burn or generate any vapor. The only thing it’s good at is over heating and being a waste of money. Avoid at all cost.