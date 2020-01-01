 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Spliffin PURE - Jack Herer .5ML

by Spliffin

About this product

About this strain

Jack Herer

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

About this brand

Spliffin® offers premium vaping concentrates, hardware and unparalleled service for those with discerning taste. We have a genuine passion for our craft and we approach our work with the broad understanding that not all patients desire the same product for the same reasons. Utilizing the latest advancements in solvent-free extraction, our cannabis concentrates are painstakingly refined to preserve the plant's natural essence. Decades of research and our groundbreaking technology allow us to capture the optimum concentration of our strain's aromatic terpenes. Our proprietary extracts and enhancers are expertly blended to suit a broad spectrum of patient palates and preferences. Spliffin® is introducing higher production standards, superior products, and an entirely new level of sophistication. Patients can and should expect Spliffin products to deliver consistently satisfying effects. Each batch is formulated, processed and tested to ensure consistency. Our principal goal is to ensure our users receive optimum levels of purity, potency and satisfaction. Experience Spliffin® and join us on our journey to revolutionize the cannabis vaping industry.