 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Roor Tech 2 Barrel Style Stemless Bubbler/Bong

Roor Tech 2 Barrel Style Stemless Bubbler/Bong

by Sploofs

Write a review
Sploofs Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Roor Tech 2 Barrel Style Stemless Bubbler/Bong
Sploofs Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Roor Tech 2 Barrel Style Stemless Bubbler/Bong
Sploofs Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Roor Tech 2 Barrel Style Stemless Bubbler/Bong
Sploofs Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Roor Tech 2 Barrel Style Stemless Bubbler/Bong
Sploofs Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Roor Tech 2 Barrel Style Stemless Bubbler/Bong

$450.00MSRP

About this product

Roor Tech is known for their quality and innovation in the scientific glass world. This hand blown, dual percolation bubbler exception. Featuring 2 separate barrel style percolators, your smoke is diffused two times before inhaling. This ensures a smooth hit each time that lives up to Roor Tech's reputation. Included is a matching Roor 14mm male jointed bowl, perfectly sized for personal snaps. In addition, the neck is bent to prevent any splashback. This piece definitely has some size to it, so you can expect huge rips from it while not being too harsh.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sploofs Logo
An online headshop selling glass pipes, bongs, vapes, and more. We also provide an online auction platform for heady glass artists to share and sell their work.