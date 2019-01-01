About this product

Roor Tech is known for their quality and innovation in the scientific glass world. This hand blown, dual percolation bubbler exception. Featuring 2 separate barrel style percolators, your smoke is diffused two times before inhaling. This ensures a smooth hit each time that lives up to Roor Tech's reputation. Included is a matching Roor 14mm male jointed bowl, perfectly sized for personal snaps. In addition, the neck is bent to prevent any splashback. This piece definitely has some size to it, so you can expect huge rips from it while not being too harsh.