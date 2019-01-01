About this product

When it comes to handmade precision, Roor and Roor Tech are among the finest. This TBD series bubbler combines Roor Tech scientific engineering and craftsmanship to create a piece that looks and functions beautifully alike. This piece has three points of filtration; First the filtered through the fixed downstem, where it is then passed through two different style barrel percs. Attach the included quartz banger to the fixed downstem and this conveniently sized piece should produce smooth, perfectly filtered sessions.