 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Roor Tech TBD Series Dab Rig

Roor Tech TBD Series Dab Rig

by Sploofs

Write a review
Sploofs Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Roor Tech TBD Series Dab Rig
Sploofs Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Roor Tech TBD Series Dab Rig
Sploofs Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Roor Tech TBD Series Dab Rig
Sploofs Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Roor Tech TBD Series Dab Rig
Sploofs Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Roor Tech TBD Series Dab Rig

$279.99MSRP

About this product

When it comes to handmade precision, Roor and Roor Tech are among the finest. This TBD series bubbler combines Roor Tech scientific engineering and craftsmanship to create a piece that looks and functions beautifully alike. This piece has three points of filtration; First the filtered through the fixed downstem, where it is then passed through two different style barrel percs. Attach the included quartz banger to the fixed downstem and this conveniently sized piece should produce smooth, perfectly filtered sessions.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sploofs Logo
An online headshop selling glass pipes, bongs, vapes, and more. We also provide an online auction platform for heady glass artists to share and sell their work.