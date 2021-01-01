THC Milk Chocolate (100mg THC)
About this product
Spot's small batch chocolates are crafted with only two ingredients: French Couverture chocolate & hand-picked, sun-grown cannabis from organic farmers. We melt, precisely infuse, temper, and mold these chocolates for a delicious, full-spectrum experience that is second to none. A spot classic from the archives, tried and true. Elegant chocolate infused with pure THC. We've missed you so. 100mg THC | 10 pieces | 10mg THC per piece
About this brand
SPOT
