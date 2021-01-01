Bed Time Honey Lemon Fruit Chews 100mg 5-pack
by Betty's Eddies
1 piece
$27.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Spot's small batch fruit chews are crafted with real butter, real sugar & 100% all-natural flavors and colors. We melt, mold and precisely infuse each chew with hand-picked, sun-grown cannabis from organic farmers for a delicious, full-spectrum experience. A spot classic from the archives, tried and true. Elegant chews infused with pure THC. We've missed you so. 100mg THC | 10 pieces | 10mg THC per piece
