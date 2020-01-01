About this product
We are a full service brokerage firm with a program specifically dedicated to the cannabis industry. We help assist our cannabis clients secure many different coverages including but not limited to the following: General Liability, Product Liability, Excess Liability, Auto, Property (building, tenant improvements, business personal property, loss of income, crop, stock, etc.). We can also provide certificates as required by vendors, landlords, states, etc.
