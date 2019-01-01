About this product

Citrus Zero Sugar is Citrus Original's cooler, younger sister. Citrus Zero Sugar offers the same great taste as Citrus Original, but with only 5 calories! Made with natural sweeteners, Citrus Zero Sugar is sure to make you feel good, and of course, smile more. Each of our CBD beverages are crafted with 20mg of the highest quality, all-natural CBD, derived from agricultural hemp. Sprig CBD is ideal for healthy, active individuals. Ingredients: carbonated water, erythritol, grapefruit extract, citric acid, gum arabic, stevia, CBD isolate, fruit & vegetable juice for color, beta carotene