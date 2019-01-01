About this product

Melon Zero Sugar is quickly becoming a fan favorite. It's been likened to that of a Watermelon Jolly Rancher, but in a can. Pro tip: Create Melon Zero Sugar ice cubes and drop them into your favorite summertime cocktail. You will not be disappointed! Each of our CBD beverages are crafted with 20mg of the highest quality, all-natural CBD, derived from agricultural hemp. Sprig CBD is ideal for healthy, active individuals. Ingredients: carbonated water, erythritol, gum arabic, natural flavor, citric acid, stevia, CBD isolate