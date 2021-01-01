 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Mango Elixir 400mg

Mango Elixir 400mg

by Squier's Specialty Edibles

Write a review
Squier's Specialty Edibles Edibles Beverages Mango Elixir 400mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Full spectrum RSO infused drink mixer made from fresh raspberries, limes & organic sweetener. Simply mix with water (sparkling or still), your favorite beverage, or mix up one of our signature cannabis cocktails. Dose accurately and with confidence, regardless of tolerance. VEGAN - GLUTEN FREE - SOY FREE - NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS - NO FOOD COLORING - NO B.S.

About this brand

Squier's Specialty Edibles Logo

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review