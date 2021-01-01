Raspberry Lime Elixir 400mg
by Squier's Specialty Edibles
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Full spectrum RSO infused drink mixer made from fresh raspberries, limes & organic sweetener. Simply mix with water (sparkling or still), your favorite beverage, or mix up one of our signature cannabis cocktails. Dose accurately and with confidence, regardless of tolerance. VEGAN - GLUTEN FREE - SOY FREE - NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS - NO FOOD COLORING - NO B.S.
About this brand
Squier's Specialty Edibles
