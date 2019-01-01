About this product
Get on up! This sativa-dominant hybrid jumps on the bed and kicks you into gear with a gentle citrus aroma and a flavor of sweet orange soda and hash. The effect uplifts and motivates, serving up clear cerebral energy that boosts mood while it smooths out your day.
About this brand
Standard Extracts
Standard Extracts oils are refined in the heart of California’s Emerald Triangle, where people take their cannabis seriously. We’re on a mission to refine the cleanest, purest, most potent cannabis oils available because we hold ourselves to an incredibly high standard. We’re on a mission to make Standard Extracts the finest cannabis oils in the world. In our neighborhood, nothing less will do.