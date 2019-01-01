 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Standard Extracts

This indica-dominant hybrid smells and tastes of sweet earthy soil with accents of flowers and a pungent woodiness. The effect offers copious feel-good vibes and a body numbing melt…right before it sends you off to dreamland. Definitely strong in the sedative department; probably, best used at night.

About this brand

Standard Extracts oils are refined in the heart of California’s Emerald Triangle, where people take their cannabis seriously. We’re on a mission to refine the cleanest, purest, most potent cannabis oils available because we hold ourselves to an incredibly high standard. We’re on a mission to make Standard Extracts the finest cannabis oils in the world. In our neighborhood, nothing less will do.