This indica-dominant hybrid smells and tastes of sweet earthy soil with accents of flowers and a pungent woodiness. The effect offers copious feel-good vibes and a body numbing melt…right before it sends you off to dreamland. Definitely strong in the sedative department; probably, best used at night.
Standard Extracts oils are refined in the heart of California’s Emerald Triangle, where people take their cannabis seriously. We’re on a mission to refine the cleanest, purest, most potent cannabis oils available because we hold ourselves to an incredibly high standard. We’re on a mission to make Standard Extracts the finest cannabis oils in the world. In our neighborhood, nothing less will do.