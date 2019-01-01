About this product
An upbeat, restorative 4:1 CBD-to-THC full spectrum oil with flavors of wild blueberry and a hint of cotton candy. The effect is immediate and euphoric—leaving you relaxed, happy and energetic. A solid choice for daytime use.
About this brand
Standard Extracts
Standard Extracts oils are refined in the heart of California’s Emerald Triangle, where people take their cannabis seriously. We’re on a mission to refine the cleanest, purest, most potent cannabis oils available because we hold ourselves to an incredibly high standard. We’re on a mission to make Standard Extracts the finest cannabis oils in the world. In our neighborhood, nothing less will do.