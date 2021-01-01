 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blueberry Cookies
Hybrid

Blueberry Cookies

by Standard Wellness

Write a review
Standard Wellness Cannabis Flower Blueberry Cookies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Standard Wellness Logo

About this strain

Blueberry Cookies

Blueberry Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blueberry Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Blueberry Tahoe and Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). This strain’s unique flavor is a mixture of roasted nuts, mint, and fresh blueberries, while the bouquet provides an earthier, berry-forward aroma. Blueberry Cookies tends to hit the consumer in the body with mid-level sedative effects that are relaxing without being cumbersome. The mental state is often heady and creative, offering a distraction from stress. Blueberry Cookies is often recommended for consumers contending with chronic pain, inflammation, and depression. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review