  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Flower
  Cannatonic
Hybrid

Cannatonic

by Standard Wellness

Standard Wellness Cannabis Flower Cannatonic

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

Cannatonic

Cannatonic
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Pinene
  Caryophyllene

Cannatonic is a mostly CBD marijuana strain made by crossing MK Ultra and G13 Haze. This strain produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing. Medical marijuana patients choose Cannatonic to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety and migraines. This strain has a slightly earthy odor with a sweet citrus flavor.

 

