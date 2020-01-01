 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Dragon OG by Standard Wellness

Dragon OG by Standard Wellness

by Standard Wellness

Standard Wellness Cannabis Flower Dragon OG by Standard Wellness

About this strain

Dragon OG

Dragon OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Dragon OG (or Red Dragon OG) is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Red Dragon and OG Kush. Red Dragon adds gentle invigoration to OG Kush’s mid-level sedation and pleasant euphoria. This heady hybrid offers mood-boosting mental stimulation and relaxing body effects that stick to the bones. Enjoy this strain throughout the day to boost creativity and combat moderate pain, but beware: this potent combination can be overstimulating in large doses.  

