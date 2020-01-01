 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Durban Cheese
Hybrid

Durban Cheese

by Standard Wellness

Write a review
Standard Wellness Cannabis Flower Durban Cheese

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Durban Cheese

Durban Cheese

Durban Cheese is a potent hybrid of Durban Poison and Cheese and provides the balanced effects of its indica and sativa parentage. Its aroma is described as a surprisingly appetizing blend of lemon and cheese. A suitable strain for stress and mild pain relief, Durban Cheese is a great all-around choice.

About this brand

Standard Wellness Logo