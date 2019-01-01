About this product

THIS IS THE LATEST AND GREATEST IN CERAMIC CARTRIDGES! Pack of 5 or 10 This is the best vape cartridge on the market! With 4 X 1.5mm holes, these are specially designed for thick oil. The tank is built of high quality materials in a way so that it does not waste the content and keeps it stable in its glass tube. This contains no THC or CBD; the tanks are EMPTY Due to safety and medical reasons, used items cannot be returned. NOT compatible with Stanky Stylus; All other Stanky Batteries are compatible. Specifications: – pyrex glass tube tank – 0.5ml – 11mm diameter – 1.6 ohm coil – 510 thread – top airflow technology – 360 degree no leaking