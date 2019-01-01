About this product

Stanky Twist Slim Pen Vape Battery and USB Charger Stanky Twist Variable Voltage Battery with universal 510 threading. With the new adjustable temperature settings this slim pen is perfect for anyone just starting to use cartridges or your everyday veteran. Combined with our CLASS A Battery Core and legendary USB smart charger this battery will charge fast and stay charged longer. This product features our signature GREEN light. Simply twist the bottom of the pen to put it on exactly the temperature that’s right for your cartridge! Dimensions: 0.437″ diameter 3.75″ battery length (5.50″ with charger attached) Features Include: – Higher Voltage settings for Super Thick Oils and/or Shatter – Adjustable Voltage: 3.3V – 4.8V – 15 Seconds Hold Time – Fits all 510 Thread – Smart USB Rapid Charge – Discrete Size – 510 Thread – Compatible With All 510 Threaded Oil Tanks And Preloaded/Disposable Cartridges