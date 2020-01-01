 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Cherry Pie Kush RSO 1g

by Stash

Cherry Pie Kush RSO 1g

Cherry Pie Kush

Cherry Pie Kush

Cherry Pie Kush (not to be confused with Cherry Pie) is essentially a Cherry Pie cross of Durban Poison and Granddaddy Purple, infused with California native San Fernando Valley OG. Some folks claim this strain came before Cherry Pie and others say it's a product of Cookie Fam's famous lineage. With bright cerebral effects that make your limbs feel heavy, this strain functions as medical-grade all-day flower, soothing physical discomfort without being overly sedative. Expect earthy and tart notes that linger in the air and coat the palate in a pungent, velvety vapor.

Stash is more a philosophy than a brand. More of an experience and a lifestyle than a cannabis company. Stash is a collective effort to enrich lives. Our company is made up of people who care about each other and enjoy collaborating. We believe in creating products we value, with the people we love, for the good of our families and our community.