Mag Landrace RSO 1g
by verano
1 gram
$60.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Cherry Pie Kush (not to be confused with Cherry Pie) is essentially a Cherry Pie cross of Durban Poison and Granddaddy Purple, infused with California native San Fernando Valley OG. Some folks claim this strain came before Cherry Pie and others say it’s a product of Cookie Fam’s famous lineage. With bright cerebral effects that make your limbs feel heavy, this strain functions as medical-grade all-day flower, soothing physical discomfort without being overly sedative. Expect earthy and tart notes that linger in the air and coat the palate in a pungent, velvety vapor.