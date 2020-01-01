Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
RSO is a concentrated cannabinoid oil extracted from the cannabis plant using grain alcohol. The RSO extraction process allows consumers to access a larger spectrum of active cannabinoids than found in the more traditional, raw cannabis flower consumption. RSO is a popular product among medical marijuana consumers.
Be the first to review this product.