Indica

9 Pound Hammer Cartridge 1g

by Stash House

Stash House Concentrates Cartridges 9 Pound Hammer Cartridge 1g

About this product

Don't be intimidated by the name, 9 Pound Hammer was bred for relief. This cultivar is known to inspire rest in even the busiest of minds. We like this profile for the notes of light citrus and herbal accents with a middle note of baking spices. Fragrance: Citrus Zest, Pine Forest, Spice Effect: Restful, Calming

About this brand

About this strain

9 lb Hammer

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

9 Pound Hammer, also known as "9 Pound Hammer" and "Nine Pound Hammer," is an indica marijuana strain created by JinxProof Genetics that crosses GooberryHells OG, and Jack the Ripper. These dense buds are coated in resin, offering sweet grape and lime flavors. 9 Pound Hammer hosts a terpene profile abundant in myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene with THC levels ranging between 17-21%. Effects can be heavy and long-lasting, making this strain useful for pain and stress relief. Best grown indoors, 9 Pound Hammer flowers between 50-60 days and will deliver high yields.

