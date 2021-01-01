Juice Vapes Blue Raspberry Cartridge 1g
About this product
Blue Raspberry will give you flashbacks to your childhood days when all that mattered was getting that fruity treat you were after. Blue Raspberry has heavy berry, fruit flavor forward with a citrus and almost licorice aftertaste. Blue Raspberry delivers a HYBRID effect. Every flavor contains the highest quality distillate, ZERO PG, VG, PEG and MCT.
About this brand
Stash House
About this strain
Blue Raspberry
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Pinene
Blue Raspberry, also called "Blue Razz," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain believed to originate from a Raspberry Kush cross. While little is known about this mystery strain, it's commonly found in cartridges and consumers say it produces easy-going effects that are uplifting and enjoyable. Blue Raspberry offers a sweet flavor profile with skunky undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and headaches. Growers say Blue Raspberry has a flowering time of about 10-12 weeks when cultivated indoors. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of this strain - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Blue Raspberry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
