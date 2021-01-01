Strain Vapes God's Gift Cartridge 1g
About this product
God's Gift is as the name implies descended from heaven. It'll put your head in the clouds. Earthy musk and pine aromas mix with a floral, berry sweetness. Fragrance: Earthy, Pine, Berry Effect: Soothing and couch-lock
About this brand
Stash House
About this strain
God's Gift
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.
