Strain Vapes Strawberry Cough Cartridge 1g
by Stash House
About this product
Strawberry Cough descended from a cross of a Haze cultivar and an unknown runt that had supposedly been grown near a strawberry patch. The strawberry flavor is undeniable in this profile, its as if you're right back in the field the first plant came from. Notes of pine, pepper and spice can be detected below the strawberry surface. Definitely a daytime variety, Strawberry Cough will put you in a place to get some work done. Fragrance: Strawberry, pine and pepper Effect: Focus and energy
About this brand
Stash House
About this strain
Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
