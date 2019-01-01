10" Modern Jamaican Chalice Coconut Bubbler
by Stash Lab TechnologiesWrite a review
$79.99MSRP
About this product
Highlights: - Height: 10 inches - Base Width: 3.5 inches - Joint Size: Rubber grommet female - Do not clean this with hot water or chemicals, it will ruin the pipe! - Includes bamboo straw mouthpiece - Primitive Pipes bubbler - Hand carved - Circular stand - Body made from a real coconut shell - Beeswax lining - Silicone downstem included - Bowl colors may vary - Removable mouthpiece and downstem - Deep bowl for smooth draws - Choice of logo * Do not clean this with hot water or chemicals, it will ruin the pipe!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.