About this product
Highlights: - Inside-cut 18.8 mm. > 14.5 mm. diffused removable downstem - Pipe Height: 12 in. or 30 centimeters - Handmade in Savannah, Georgia - Beautiful smokey grey colored glass - 3-pinch ice catcher - Beaker base - Made for dry herbs - Highest quality materials - Thick glass - Classy water pipe with smoky motif! - This handmade, wrap and rake, 12" glass water pipe has a classy look and feel to it. Simple, yet elegant, a smokey colored motif is accentuated along the top and bottom of this piece. Loaded with a removable glass downstem, it is one of the smoothest pieces on the market. - A 3-pinch ice catcher sits at the bottom of the elongated straight neck so you can use multiple ice cubes to cool your smoke to the desired degree.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.