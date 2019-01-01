 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
About this product

Highlights: - Joint Size: 14.5 mm. female joint - Pipe Height: 14 in. or 36 centimeters - Handmade in Toluca Lake, California - Uses 14mm male bowl (included) - Includes removable 3.5 in. diffused downstem - Male flower slide included - Clear glass - 3-pinch ice catcher - Branded glass - Beaker base - Double showerhead percolator - Made for dry herbs - Made of thick borosilicate glass - Worked glass - A classic beaker bottom water pipe hand blown in the USA! - This 38mm thick, handmade, towering 14" glass water pipe is one of the smoothest pieces on the market. Packed with an 18mm diffused downstem and a double tree showerhead perc, this filtration system will take out all the harshness and residues from smoke. Additionally, a 3-pinch ice catcher sits at the bottom of the elongated straight neck so you can use multiple ice cubes to cool your smoke to the desired degree. - These super awesome pipes are practical and affordable. They're tall enough to allow the smoke to be plenty cool before it reaches your mouth.The dual perculators have diffused tree stems that create smaller air bubbles better filtering the smoke.

About this brand

At Stash Lab, we offer the most innovative and unique smoking accessories on the market. We like to say 'there's a science of smoking' and that's reflected in the types of products we curate. We work closely with a select group of suppliers and manufacturers to bring our customers the highest quality glass & gadgets! We are committed to connecting the diverse and expanding smoking community with products that match a variety of needs. Our products cater to the mountain trekking, beach toking, sun-soaking smoker who relies on the most durable gear to suit their active lifestyle. You can rely on us to deliver the most reputable brands and the most reliable shopping experience. EYCE, Glassheads, Sesh Supply, Grav Labs, Marley Natural, Purr, Alpha Cat, Empire Glassworks, and Chameleon Glass are just a few of the many brands that we offer. Additionally, every U.S. order is packaged discretely, and shipped free on the same day. We are passionate about breaking the negative stereotypes that are associated with the cannabis industry, and inspire everyone to get out and smoke!