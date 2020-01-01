15.5" Fire Cut Inset to Donut Perc Big Bong
by Stash Lab TechnologiesWrite a review
$139.99MSRP
About this product
Highlights: - Height: 15.5 Inches - Joint Size: 18mm female - Includes 18mm Male Bowl - Fire Cut Style Percs - Base Width: 4.25 inches - Clear Glass - Colored Glass - Ice Catcher - Donut Perc - Inset Perc - Dewar's Joint - Flared Mouthpiece - Thick Glass - Deep Bowl - 90 degrees Joint - 18mm Joint - Female Joint - Choice Of Accent Colors
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.