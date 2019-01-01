About this product
Highlights: - 16 inch height - Removable downstem - 14mm funnel bowl - Strong percolation - Thick borosilicate glass - Clear glass with black Grav decal - Made in Austin, Texas - The 16 inch big brother! - This beaker glass water pipe is a beast. Standing over a foot tall, its loaded with extra thick borosilicate glass. Designed with a raised ice restriction to prevent splash. The Grav sleek black decal and innovative scientific glass combine to create a high quality product with a badass look.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.